Placerville man with 27 dogs for fighting sentenced to 15 months in prison

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man will spend 15 months in prison after 27 dogs were seized from his property during a dogfighting investigation.

According to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Carlos Villasenor of Placerville was sentenced Monday for possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture.

Court documents say he was running a dog breeding business where he bred dogs from dogfighting bloodlines. He transported them between California and Mexico for fights, trained them on his property in Placerville and sold them to buyers outside of California.

The investigation started in Sept. 2020 when sounds of dogfighting could be heard from his Placerville property. A search warrant was executed in June 2021 and they seized 27 pit bull-type dogs from his property.

As part of a plea agreement in Dec. 2022, Villasenor surrendered the dogs and property seized by law enforcement.

The district attorney’s office says he has a history of breeding, selling and fighting dogs dating back to at least 2009.