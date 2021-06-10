Placerville not extending outdoor dining permits after state's reopening

Some city leaders shared safety concerns about the outdoor dining barriers and space issues along Main Street.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — After bringing up an emergency item that could have extended outdoor dining permits for businesses, the Placerville City Council decided to keep their prior decision to remove those permits on June 15.

City Council brought up the subject after a letter was issued from Governor Gavin Newsom to local leaders. It said that his administration extended relief measures that allowed restaurants and bars to continue expanding outdoor operations, and it also urged local governments to extend permits as businesses recover after the state reopens.

"While California is removing the restrictions on business operations indoors, it remains a public health priority to encourage outdoor activities and to remove barriers to outdoor operations," the governor said in the letter.

Placerville adopted a resolution back in May that ends the outdoor dining program on June 15, which is when the state reopens and lifts capacity restrictions on indoor dining. Restaurants would have to remove their setups by June 18.

Placerville City Manager Cleve Morris said the topic was taken up as an emergency item on the City Council's June 8 agenda, however, no action was taken.

During the discussion, some city leaders shared safety concerns about the barriers being used for outdoor dining setups and space issues along Main Street.

"The Council had previously decided to remove the temporary outdoor dining permits effective June 15, 2021," Morris said in an email to ABC10. "The action on June 8 could have changed that, however, the Council decided to take no action so the decision to remove the temporary outdoor dining on June 15, 2021, remains."

