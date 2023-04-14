Sacramento police's plan to keep NBA fans safe during playoffs

"We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and has a great time watching the Kings hopefully win," said Sac PD spokesperson Zach Eaton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officials say they have a safety plan in place for a historic weekend for the Kings.

They're adding more officers in the Downtown Commons area and have an increased presence in areas spanning Old Sacramento, K-Street and beyond with many specialty police units being reassigned to downtown.

"We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and has a great time watching the Kings hopefully win," said Sac PD spokesperson Zach Eaton.

Kings and Warrior fans heading toward the Golden 1 Center will see officers on bikes, horses, on foot and in patrol cars throughout the weekend.

Officers will be about doubled in the area, the department says this is not to intimidate but rather make people feel comfortable and have a good time.

"We are actually doubling the normal amount of officers we have working a Kings game for this weekend to ensure that we have enough officers available to respond to anything that may happen," said Eaton. "Obviously we're not anticipating any problems."

He says if anything happens that requires more hands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol are at the ready to assist.

"We're doing everything we can to keep people safe. We have a violent crime reduction strategy that is in place. We're going to have multiple of our specialty units in our downtown core as the things move through the playoffs, and really just to have a presence in case anyone needs help," said Eaton.

Officials are urging fans to arrive early and plan ahead — especially when it comes to getting home safely. They strongly encourage people to drink responsibly and offer the reminder that no open containers are allowed outside designated areas in DOCO.

For those wanting to avoid the crowds and noise but still watch the game, you can find it airing on ABC10 Saturday.

