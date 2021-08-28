The pilots voluntarily flew out to help and volunteers from Camp Run-A-Mutt helped carry the animals safely to the vans to be taken to the local facilities.

EL CAJON, Calif. — An emergency flight out of Louisiana carrying dozens of adoptable dogs and cats landed in El Cajon Saturday after facing the threat of Hurricane Ida.

"To see them fly, it makes me feel like crying," said P.R. Coordinator for Helen Woodward Animal Center, Jessica Gercke.

"In Louisiana and Mississippi, they were maxed out to capacity! Kennels were full and kennels were lining hallways," said Gercke. "Due to Hurricane Ida, they had to evacuate."

And that's when the non-profit, Greater Good Charities, reached out for help.

"It's not only the pets it’s the people. I've had them breakdown on these trips. We called Helen Woodward and San Diego Humane Society and asked if they had any space to empty them out," said Erin Robbins with Greater Good Charities.

"They reached out and we said absolutely," said Gercke.

The pilots voluntarily flew out to help and volunteers from Camp Run-A-Mutt helped carry the animals safely to the vans to be taken to the local facilities.

"If these pets do not get fostered or adopted, the ending is tragic and shelters shut down. Animals ultimately face a sad ending and have to be euthanized," said Gercke.

In order for this not to happen, they hope to find forever homes for our furry friends.

"Fostering is free. We provide everything. This is also a great time for adopting," said Gercke.