OROVILLE, Calif. — A section of Highway 162 is temporarily closed after an airplane crashed near the Oroville Airport.

According to the FAA, at least 10 people were on the plane, however, no injuries were reported. The plane crashed during an abortive takeoff, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. The plane was was schedule to take off around noon and fly to Portland, Ore.

Hwy. 162 is temporarily closed because of smoke in the area. There is no timetable for its reopening.

The crash also ignited a vegetation fire near the Oroville Airport. CHP Oroville is reporting that the fire "mostly mitigated but awaiting additional resources to ensure the smoldering aircraft is deemed out and no longer a threat."