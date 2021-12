The pilot, who was taken to the hospital, was the only reported injury related to the airplane crash, according to Cal Fire.

AUBURN, Calif. — An airplane crashed into a house near the Auburn Airport, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said the plane also took down some electrical wires but there are no reports of a fire because of the rain.

The pilot was taken to the hospital, according to Cal Fire. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

It is not clear what led the plane to crash into the home.