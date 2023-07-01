Boaters rescue passengers after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

One of the two passengers aboard the plane suffered a serious head injury, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — At least one person was hurt after a fixed-wing airplane crashed into the Rubicon Bay at Lake Tahoe Saturday morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

The plane, which was carrying two passengers, crashed into the lake around 10:18 a.m. Saturday. Boaters who were in the area at the time responded to the scene and rescued the two passengers, officials say.

One of the passengers had a serious head injury.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is on scene of the crash and has marked the airplane with GPS coordinates for hazmat purposes.

According to authorities, the plane is fully submerged in the lake.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

Watch more from ABC10: Placer County deputy arrested, accused of rape | Top 10