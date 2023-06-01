Planning to drive over the Fourth of July weekend? What you need to know

Prep your car before driving in the heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — AAA projects over 50 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, which they're calling a record for the holiday.

Roughly 43 million people will travel by car. AAA spokesperson John Treanor says most Californians will be driving to their destinations.

"Californians are going to be very busy. 5.5 million Californians are going to be traveling, and most of them are going to be doing it by car," said Treanor.

Before you go, you can get an inspection for your car to play it safe.

Matt Farley, foreman at John Ellis & Son auto repair shop, says most places will do a free inspection before your trip. He says to let the shop know you’re going on a road trip so they can check things like tire pressure, battery life and fluids to prevent any issues.

"One of the biggest problems we see is the coolant can be low in the system. Most cars now have electric cooling fans and if the cooling fans don't work properly, the car will overheat, especially with the higher temperatures," said Farley.

Fluids like windshield wash, as well as transmission, power steering and brake fluid are all necessary for a successful road trip.

Treanor says being proactive can help keep you off the side of the road dealing with car trouble.

"This is the time of year when AAA sees their roadside assistance jump by 5% or more. More Americans will be needing roadside assistance and a lot of that is preventable. We see things like dead batteries and fluids in your car that you haven't been checking on," said Treanor.

