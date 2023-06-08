Sacramento mayor announces plans for 28-story hotel next to SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

A proposal for the site will make its way to the Sacramento city council in the coming weeks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new 28-story convention hotel could be coming to downtown Sacramento.

The announcement came from Mayor Darrell Steinberg Thursday at Visit Sacramento’s State of the Hospitality Industry Luncheon.

He says it will be located next to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and will be physically connected to the convention center with a pedestrian bridge on the hotel’s fourth floor.

Overall, the hotel room will contain 330 hotel rooms, two floors of underground parking, four floors with 28 residential units, a 6,000 square foot ballroom, almost 13,000 square-feet of meeting rooms, and a skyline rooftop bar and restaurant.

“More rooms means more great events and more revenue to invest in amenities for the city of Sacramento,” Steinberg wrote on Facebook.

The proposal will make its way to city council in the next few weeks.