Playgrounds in California allowed to stay open under regional stay at home order

Though outdoor playgrounds had only reopened in late September, they faced closures again under Gov. Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Now that The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties, has officially reached an ICU capacity below 15%, the area is going into a new stay-at-home order.

However, this order will look different from March's shelter-in-place lockdown. One difference that will surely lift some parents' worries about quarantining with the family again is that outdoor playgrounds and parks will be allowed to stay open.

In March, all playgrounds and play spaces—indoor and outdoor—were closed throughout the summer. The state reopened outdoor playgrounds in late Sep., but the new regional stay-at-home order guidelines stated that officials would have to close them again.

California quietly revised this portion of its guidance, now stating that outdoor playgrounds can stay open as an essential outdoor activity.

"Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise," The Regional Stay-at-Home Order states in an FAQ section.

However, there are some nuances even with this slight change, as playgrounds located on schools are under specific restrictions.

"Playgrounds located on schools that remain open for in-person instruction, and not accessible by the general public, may remain open and must follow guidance for schools and school-based programs," the order said.

At the same time, the order specifies that while "outdoor recreation facilities" of all kinds (from sports fields to hiking trails) can stay open, food and drinks cannot be served and overnight camping is not allowed.

Parks departments across Northern California made modifications to their spaces to ensure the safety of everyone when it comes to coronavirus. Additional signage, sanitation and restoration were at the top of the list for parks officials back in May, when reopening was still months in the future.

Here are some other steps parents and their children can take when safely visiting an outdoor playground:

Use face coverings worn over the mouth and nose. If the playground is busy and you can't maintain six feet of distance from other families or children, check back another time. Don't eat or drink in the playground. This guideline may be in place at your local playground to further encourage that face coverings be worn at all times. Wash or sanitize your hands before and after using the playground. Community members who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions should avoid the playground when others are present. Limit your visits to 30 minutes per day, so other people can enjoy the parks. Follow the rules listed at the park for the maximum numbers of children allowed at one time.

