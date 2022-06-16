Plumas County arson suspect's body believed to have been found in aftermath of alleged crime

Authorities found an unidentifiable body burned under the porch and believe the body could be the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTOLA, Calif. — A man in Plumas County wanted for suspected arson and attempted homicide is believed to have been found dead in the remains of his crime.

A fire began on the porch around of Christian and Kevin Taylor's home around midnight, according to Plumas County Sheriff's Office. When deputies and fire crews arrived Christian Taylor, her child and nearby residences were safely evacuated.

Christian Taylor told deputies that her husband had started the fire in a homicide attempt. However after allegedly setting fire to his home, attempting to kill his estranged wife and child, Kevin Taylor was no where to be found, according to the sheriff's office.

Following an investigation of the property, crews found an unidentifiable body burned under the rubble of the front porch, where the fire had allegedly started.

After being unable to find Kevin Taylor in the surrounding area, officials believe the body found may be his.

The incident is still being investigated and an upcoming autopsy of the body will confirm whether deputies have found the suspect.

Watch more from ABC10: Roseville 'suspicious death' has residents raising speculation