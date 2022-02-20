Body of James Thornton, Plumas County man last seen in January, found

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they've scheduled an autopsy to figure out how he died.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A search for a missing Plumas County man came to an end on Sunday.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office announced the body of James Thornton, 52, was found after thorough search of Keddie Ridge. Thornton was reported missing on Feb. 7 and was last seen Jan. 17.

Initially, deputies were told that Thornton was last known to be somewhere along Highway 89 near Canyon Dam with a broken down vehicle, possibly on his way to Portola.

Deputies said they eventually focused their search efforts to the north of Indian Valley after they found some of Thornton's personal items in the area a few days prior.

Officials said an autopsy is scheduled to figure out the exact cause of death. The case remains under investigation.

