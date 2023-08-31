Plumas County Sheriff's Office new patrol schedule could mean emergency response delays

The sheriff's office said a new swing shift schedule went into effect that changed their day and night shifts to a single swing-shift schedule. Officials said the consolidation effort will allow them to have adequate staffing levels at the jail.

However, one of the impacts with the switch could be possible delays for emergency responses due to jail staffing needs. Officials emphasized that emergency calls were still an utmost priority.

"We recognize the gravity of this situation and understand that delayed emergency responses can be distressing. Please know that we are exploring every avenue to mitigate the potential impact on public safety while also addressing the staffing needs of the Plumas County Jail. Our duty to safeguard the well-being of all residents remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to finding solutions that uphold both the security of the jail and the needs of our community," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.