Pocket resident journeys across Ukraine to assist with humanitarian aid

Art Ballard has driven about 3,500 miles over the past month delivering supplies to Ukrainians in need.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood traveled to Europe to help with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Art Ballard has driven about 3,500 miles over the past month, winding his way throughout Ukraine and neighboring countries to deliver much-needed items to people there as the war continues.

Ballard works with an organization called UAID, and he also makes deliveries for other groups in need. He brings everything from diapers and formula to shoes, clothes, batteries and medicine. He told ABC10 he mostly delivers to villages outside the cities where the need is great.

"When the war broke out, I started watching the flow of refugees," Ballard said. "And I thought, I have the time, I have the means, the opportunity, I'll see what I can do."

It hasn't been easy to see the country torn apart. In a video Ballard shared with ABC10, he showed a building that was hit by a missile. Ballard said more than 100 people died in the blast.

A trip that began in February marks his third journey to the area since the conflict began. His first trip was in March last year.

"I actually rented an RV and drove to the border and lived in that at the refugee center and helped out," he said.

Ballard is volunteering his own time and money. With some help from the community, he also raised more than $10,000 to support relief efforts. He's also made some friends along the way.

"My most recent passenger was a little dog named Bakhmut. And he was rescued from that area by a couple soldiers," he said.

Ballard took Bakhmut to his new owner in Lviv.

"The dog I had the other day, we really bonded, but that's because I kept feeding him cheeseburgers," he said as he laughed.

Ballard is wrapping up his trip soon and ABC10 asked him what he would want others to know after this month-long journey. He said one thing that stands out is the resiliency of the Ukrainian people and their will to defend their homeland.

