Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe on lockdown amid police activity

Highway 50 is closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, officials with the Nevada State Police say.
STATELINE, Nev. — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe is on lockdown amid police activity in the area, a hotel representative said.

According to the Nevada State Police, Highway 50 is closed in both directions at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline. Officials are asking commuters to use Lake Parkway as an alternative.

Authorities have not released any more information on the situation. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information Saturday morning. 

