Suspect crashes into car during police chase in Galt

Officers first tried to stop the car Friday because of an outstanding felony warrant.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALT, Calif. — A driver who led Galt Police on a chase was arrested Friday after crashing his car into an innocent bystander's car, police say.

The chase started around 4:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Ashboro Lane. According to police, officers tried to stop the car being driven by 40-year-old Johnny Gordillo due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Gordillo allegedly drove away as officers were trying to stop him, beginning the chase. It ended after the crash at Stockton Boulevard and Walnut Avenue which left Gordillo's car immobile, police say.

Officers say they found a half pound of methamphetamine and evidence related to drug sales in Gordillo's car. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, evading a peace officer on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of a controlled substance for sale and hit-and-run.

Gordillo was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail where he is ineligible for bail.

Watch more from ABC10: 7 million pills-worth of fentanyl seized by Turlock police | Top 10