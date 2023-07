Officers responded to the area near the 6000 block of Bruceville Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Police are investigating a death Monday near Kaiser South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to the area near the 6000 block of Bruceville Road.

There is no other information about the death or investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

