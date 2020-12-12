Sacramento police declare 'unlawful assembly' on demonstrators at state Capitol and downtown

Two groups marched at the Capitol before making their way to Roosevelt Park.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly on two groups that gathered at the state Capitol for a demonstration Saturday.

People from both groups wore body armor, helmets and gas masks, according to Sacramento police.

Second group of demonstrators has begun to march towards the Capitol northbound 10th Street. People at both locations have been seen wearing body armor, helmets and gas masks. Police are continuing to monitor both groups. pic.twitter.com/Y3EzxnNSlA — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2020

Officers kept a heavy presence as both groups marched around the Capitol. At one point multiple groups split to avoid police barriers, according to officers. Groups began confronting each other with some individuals dispensing pepper spray at each other. Officers tried to keep the groups separate.

The groups have been separated. Both groups have thrown objects at officers as they continue to keep them separated from each other. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2020

"Both groups have thrown objects at officers as they continue to keep them separated from each other," Sacramento police said in a tweet.