Sacramento police declare 'unlawful assembly' on demonstrators at state Capitol and downtown

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly on two groups that gathered at the state Capitol for a demonstration Saturday.
People from both groups wore body armor, helmets and gas masks, according to Sacramento police.
Officers kept a heavy presence as both groups marched around the Capitol. At one point multiple groups split to avoid police barriers, according to officers. Groups began confronting each other with some individuals dispensing pepper spray at each other. Officers tried to keep the groups separate.
"Both groups have thrown objects at officers as they continue to keep them separated from each other," Sacramento police said in a tweet.
The groups eventually made their way to Roosevelt Park where officers declared an unlawful assembly. The police department said the crowd has dispersed, but police presence will remain in the area.