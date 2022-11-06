'They came to riot downtown' | Police arrest 31 people with ties to hate group, found inside U-haul

Police stopped a U-haul in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday and arrested 31 people inside who police say have ties to a hate group. Police said they planned to riot.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday afternoon and arrested 31 people who were found inside. Police said they believe the people arrested have ties to a hate group.

"They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

Police were alerted to the group when a concerned person called police around 1:38. That person reported seeing the group loading into a U-haul with masks and shields. Police said the caller told them it "looked like a little army."

Police spotted the U-haul about 10 minutes later and stopped it on Northwest Boulevard near Paul Bunyan, not far from the area where a Coeur d'Alene Pride event was taking place. Police had stepped up their presence in the area during the event.

Photos and video from the scene show the group all dressed the same in khakis, with navy blue shirts, beige hats, and a white cloth covering their faces.

Chief White said all 31 people were arrested on charges of conspiracy to riot. Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.

Chief White said that based on evidence collected at the scene and documents they found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park.

"It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events," Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told our partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The back of the U-haul was filled with evidence bags from police. Still visible were what appeared to be a homemade riot shield and some protective equipment.

Police said it will take several days for them to book all the evidence.

A tow truck was called in to take away the U-haul.

