Woman left with gunshot wound to face after Lodi shooting

Police said the woman walked into Lodi Memorial Hospital Thursday with a gunshot wound to her face. They said she was alert and responsive.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police have launched an investigation after a woman was left with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to a detective with the Lodi Police Department, officers received reports of a man with a gun near Central Avenue and Elm Street in Lodi Thursday around 3:14 p.m. Around the same time, police say they also received reports of a woman walking into Lodi Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. 

According to the detective, the woman was alert and responsive when she arrived at the hospital before being taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton.

