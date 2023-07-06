x
1 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into tree in Natomas

Sacramento Fire Department said the others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a crash in Natomas, Sacramento Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the area of Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said arriving officers found multiple people at the scene of the crash with serious injuries.

Firefighters described the crash as a single car that crashed into a tree, with four adults and one small child inside the car. According to the fire department, the person who died was an adult.

No other details are available. 

