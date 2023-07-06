1 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into tree in Natomas

Sacramento Fire Department said the others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a crash in Natomas, Sacramento Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the area of Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said arriving officers found multiple people at the scene of the crash with serious injuries.

Firefighters described the crash as a single car that crashed into a tree, with four adults and one small child inside the car. According to the fire department, the person who died was an adult.

No other details are available.

WATCH ALSO: