1 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into tree in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a crash in Natomas, Sacramento Fire Department said.
The crash happened in the area of Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said arriving officers found multiple people at the scene of the crash with serious injuries.
Firefighters described the crash as a single car that crashed into a tree, with four adults and one small child inside the car. According to the fire department, the person who died was an adult.
No other details are available.
