Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.

Her vehicle went over a fence and crashed into a tree before overturning onto someone’s property.

The property owner called 911 and found the woman was dead in her vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

