Police investigating man's death at South Sacramento apartment complex as homicide

Police say Sacramento Fire called them about a suspicious death after seeing the victim's injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday night.

Police say the Sacramento Fire Department initially responded to the death in the 6400-block of Village Center Drive and then called them around 10 p.m. because of his injuries.

The man’s death is now being considered a homicide and detectives have taken over the investigation of the case. They’re processing the scene and canvassing for both evidence and witnesses.

No information about a suspect or cause of death is available yet, and the victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information in the case can call the Sacramento Police dispatch center at 916-808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

