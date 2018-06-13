Investigators are looking for information in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Turlock boy.

Police were called out to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found the victim outside of a home, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have not identified the teen. The investigation is ongoing. So far, no information regarding a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.



