Police say someone fired a gun during a large fight between groups. No one was injured.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a gun was fired during a fight between groups near Sacramento High School, Thursday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 10:40 a.m. on the 2300 block of 34th Street, the same block as Sacramento High School.

Police say there was a large fight between groups and someone fired a gun before running away from the scene.

No injuries were reported. There is no other information yet.

