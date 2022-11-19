Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

Investigators obtained a warrant for the suspect in 1999 after he allegedly fled to Mexico following the homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said.

Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in the 600 block of Queens Avenue on July 26, 1999.

After the homicide, Francisco allegedly fled to Mexico with their two children. An arrest warrant was issued for Francisco in 1999 but, police say they were unable to locate him for 20 years.

In 2019, investigators received information that Francisco was living in the Mexican state of Morales. The Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County District Attorney’s office worked with the Office of International Affairs to extradite Francisco.

On June 22, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshalls Services arrested Francisco in Morales, Mexico. He was extradited to Sutter County Friday.

Francisco was booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of murder with a no-bail warrant.

COLD CASE HOMICIDE ARREST: On July 26, 1999 the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit responded to the 600 block of... Posted by Yuba City Police Department on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Retired Sacramento Sheriff's detective returns to solve cold cases