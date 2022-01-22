Police officer stabbed in Ceres following a robbery at a Quick Stop

The Ceres Police Department said the stabbing happened following a short chase with an alleged robber Saturday night.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres police officer is in "stable condition" after being stabbed with a concealed weapon on an alleged robber.

Police said in a press release, officers responded to a Quick Stop in the 1300 block of Service Road in Ceres for a robbery Saturday just after 6 p.m. Police said the alleged robber wasn't on the scene when law enforcement arrived but was last spotted walking on Morgan Road from Service Road.

A search for the alleged robber — identified as 33-year-old Joseph John from Turlock — took place and he was found down Morgan Road. An officer tried to stop John, but he ended up running and a short chase took place. At the end of the chase, while the officer and John got into a confrontation, the officer was stabbed with a concealed weapon that was on John's person.

Eventually, John was taken into the custody and the officer was taken to a local hospital.

John was booked into jail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where he faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police ask anyone with information into the case to call Detective Amador at 538-5729.

