Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday.

A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.

The Fairfield Police Department says the man was in his late 40s or early 50s, around 5-foot-11-inches to 6-feet tall with a medium build, blue-green eyes and a grey beard.

The man allegedly asked for the girl's name and insisted her parents sent him to pick her up and she had to go with him. When the girl threatened to call the police, the man got into his car and left, according to officials.

The man's car is described as a small, newer black or dark grey SUV with chrome wheels.

Fairfield Police school resource officers are actively investigating and anyone with information can call (707) 428-7300.

Officials encourage parents to follow "stranger danger" tips and speak to their children about these issues.

Below are a few "Stranger Danger" Tips to help facilitate those discussions:

Define "stranger" with your children. You can say, "A stranger is someone we don't know at all or know very well. Many people are kind and have good intentions, but we cannot tell who kind is just by looking at them."

Reiterate that children should never walk off with or get into a car with a stranger.

Children should never accept anything from a stranger - including gifts, sweets or an invitation to see something "interesting" or "exciting".

Children should never wander off on their own without telling a parent or a trusted adult first.

Tell your children it's fine to "break the rules" if they are in danger. They should yell, kick, lie, scream, run away and do whatever it takes to escape or bring attention to themselves if someone attempts to take them.

Create a code word or sign that only you and your children know. If you send someone in your place to pick them up, that person should know the code word/sign as well.