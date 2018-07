Police in Sacramento are on the lookout for an elderly man who went missing Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 69-year-old Douglas Smith was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of O Street.

According to police, Smith is considered at-risk. He is described as being 5;9” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants and gold slippers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

