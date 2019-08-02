STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police need your help finding a suspect who repeatedly hit cars with an ax early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man vandalized several vehicles around 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Belleview Avenue.

Video from a nearby ring camera, shows a man walking up to vehicles, parked in driveways and on the street, and hitting them repeatedly with an ax.

The Stockton Police Department is asking for help finding this suspect. If you have any information, call police at (209) 937-8377, the investigation unit at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Investigators ask that callers reference case number 19-5076.