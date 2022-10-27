Missing 13-year-olds from Vacaville, Dixon found safe

The teenagers were last seen together in Vacaville.

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — (UPDATE 10/28): The two teens were found safe and returned home.

---

Officials are calling for help as they try to find two missing 13 year olds from Vacaville and Dixon.

Dixon Police Department said Liam Bourland, 13, was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School Oct. 26 before school started. He was later seen together with his cousin McKenzie Johnson, 13, in Vacaville. Johnson was reported missing to police Thursday morning.

Authorities believe the two teenagers are together, but don't know where they are at this time. Neither teenager has a known cellphone or electronics with them.

Bourland is described a white boy with light brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5'7" and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt that was covered by a black sweatshirt and tan moccasin-type shoes.

Johnson is described as a white girl with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing at 5'6" and weighing around 100 pounds. She was last seen with a black sweatshirt and black backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Dixon Police Department.

WATCH ALSO: