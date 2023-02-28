Police: 3 teens killed in Solano County high-speed chase after shooting, carjacking

Investigators say the teens crashed a stolen vehicle at speeds of more than 100 mph and weren't wearing seatbelts.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — More details have been released about the sequence of events leading up to a triple fatal high-speed chase last week in Solano County.

According to Solano County District Attorney’s Office, it all started around 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. when officers were flagged to the area of Pennsylvania and Missouri Street for a shooting.

Officers found a man lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he met with a female minor in Fairfield – identified by investigators as ‘J.D.’

The shooting victim said he felt something wasn’t right and he asked J.D. if she was setting him up. Two masked men then jumped him and shot him in the back.

Authorities say the shooting victim is currently paralyzed and is still in the ICU.

The release says a 17-year-old from Richmond agreed to meet J.D. at a house in Vallejo the night of Feb. 21. As he pulled up to the house and parked, he was met by two men who stole his car at gunpoint.

Law enforcement put out a lookout for the 17-year-old’s stolen vehicle and CHP officers found it going eastbound on Interstate 80.

CHP officers tried to stop the vehicle near Red Top, but the driver kept going and reached a speed of up to 120 mph.

The District Attorney’s Office says the driver, 18-year-old Jackari Taylor of Vallejo, drove off the freeway at Suisun Valley Road and crashed at a speed of more than 100 mph.

Taylor and his two passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Taylor and a male minor identified only as J.W. were pronounced dead at the scene.

His female passenger, J.D., died from her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Investigators found two guns at the scene of the crash, an AR15 and a Polymer 80 Glock style pistol with a high capacity 30 round magazine. They say the pistol – a ghost gun – had been modified to fire automatically.

Anyone with information in the case can call the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force at 707-784-1828.

