5 kids airlifted after being hit by van in Pollock Pines

The driver of an appliance van hit five elementary-age students. All have major injuries.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif — Five kids were airlifted to hospitals after being hit by a van while crossing a road in Pollock Pines Wednesday.

The crash happened at Pony Express Trail near Willow Street around 10:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol says five elementary-age students were walking in the crosswalk when a driver of an appliance van hit them. They all have major injuries.

CHP says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the driver of the van stayed at the scene.

Parents who are picking up students should park at the nearby Safeway and speak with the deputy at the scene.

