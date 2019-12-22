POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Daring work by firefighters in El Dorado County helped them rescue two dogs from a burning building in Pollock Pines.

Multiple fire crews in El Dorado County went to Pollock Pines after a home caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs that were inside the home as they battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.

