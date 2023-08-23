Pollock Pines community mourning after losing beloved grandmother in Maui wildfires

"Right now, everybody's grieving. It's just really tragic, everybody has been impacted in one way or another there," said Galatolo.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — The Pollock Pines community is mourning the loss of a beloved grandmother who just was identified as one of the victims of the Maui wildfires Wednesday.

It was a very sad day for neighbors who knew 72-year-old Theresa Cook. They're remembering her for being the nicest woman who they say was excited to visit the island.

Neighbors say she had recently told them she had saved money to make the trip.

Anna Galatolo arrived in Pollock Pines with her husband Tuesday night and is visiting from Lahaina in an attempt to reset after the fires.

She says it's heartbreaking to hear someone from this community was also lost.

"Every life that was lost is just tragic. We feel that every life — they all have a story. Whether they were tourists visiting or people that live there. They just didn't have a chance, many just didn't have the chance to escape," said Galatolo.

Cook leaves behind a dog named Solly, which friends say meant the world to her.

Because the family can not take Solly in, Cook's dog sitters are now making an urgent plea to find him a forever home.

The couple taking care of him say the grandmother would have wanted that for Solly.

In the meantime, Galatolo says she'd like for a memorial to be built in Lahaina to honor of all the victims lost in the fires.

"Right now, everybody's grieving. It's just really tragic, everybody has been impacted in one way or another there," said Galatolo.

ABC10 reached out to Cook's daughter who said she's not ready to talk right now.

Solly's dog sitters say they are actively looking for people to take care of him.

If you are interested, you can reach out to Ambur's Pet Sitting and Boarding Services at 562-231-6411 and find more information HERE.

