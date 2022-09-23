Popped balloon leads to shooting scare at high school fair, Vacaville police say

Officers said they found no evidence of a shooting and school staff members said a shooting had not occurred at the fair.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A popped balloon at a high school fair led to panic and false claims of a shooting, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday.

At 7:24 p.m. Friday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department said they received calls reporting a shot being fired and a person armed with a gun during a fair at Will C. Wood High School.

All available officers responded to the school where many parents and students were in a panic running around the campus quad area, officers said.

A search of the school found no victims, no armed suspects and no evidence of a shooting. School staff members reportedly flagged down responding officers and told the officers that no shooting had occurred and that there was never an armed person on campus.

Staff members told officers that a single balloon was popped and a child yelled that someone was shooting, according to police.

"Misinformation began to spread into chaos from there," the Facebook post said.

Officers say that there was no threat or danger to anyone on or near the campus of Will C. Wood High School.

*Will C. Wood incident* On 9/23/2022 at approximately 1924 hours, reports of a shot being fired and a subject armed... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Friday, September 23, 2022