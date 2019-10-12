VACAVILLE, Calif. — Homeowners in Vacaville shared with ABC10 surveillance videos and pictures of a porch pirate who hit their homes and stole their packages last week just moments after they were left on doorsteps.

The two thefts happened in broad daylight Friday in the North Alamo area in Vacaville. Surveillance video from the incidents show a woman exiting a car from the passenger seat, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages. The woman then gets back into the passenger seat and rides off.

One homeowner, Tracey Fernandez, said the woman allegedly stole an amazon package full of items she was gathering for her daughter's Christmas present.

The other homeowner, Jim Cahoon, said the alleged thief took off with $150 worth of items in three packages. The thief also stole a goody box full of snacks meant for delivery drivers to take as they complete their delivery route.

The homeowners said they believe the alleged porch pirate was following delivery trucks, because the thefts happened almost immediately after the packages were delivered.

Both homeowners reported the incidents to Vacaville police.

