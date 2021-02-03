Child, adult hospitalized after possible butane honey oil lab explosion in Grass Valley

The Grass Valley Police Department says the scene is under control and that there was no further danger to the public.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police say one adult and a child are in the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the explosion was in the 300 block of Sutton Way. Both police and firefighters responded to the area.

Authorities said there is evidence that the explosion was a butane honey oil lab.

Several units in the apartment complex are on lockdown during the investigation. Police have not said what the relationship between the injured adult and child is at this time.

While few details have been released at this time, the police department said there was no further danger to the public.

The Sacramento Police Department is the first department in the country using cutting edge micro-drones indoors in an effort to reduce risk during tense situations. The small drones are outfitted with cameras, and they give Sacramento police a real time view of crime scenes like never before. The drones also allow police to avoid physical confrontations with suspects. So far, and they have saved at least one suspect's life, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.