SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A hazmat team is at the scene of a possible hazardous materials incident along Highway 12 in Suisun City.

The Suisun City Fire Department and the Solano County Hazmat Team were on scene in the area of Highway 12 between Lawler Ranch Parkway and Emperor Drive for the incident.

The team responded due to an unknown white liquid on the ground.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

