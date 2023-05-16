Post Malone announces tour with 2 Northern California shows

Post Malone will be performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Aug. 15 and at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Aug. 16.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Post Malone announced dates for his 2023 "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" Tour, Tuesday.

Malone will be performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Aug. 15 and at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Aug. 16.

Malone is known for hits like "Sunflower," "Rockstar," and "Circles," among others. He posted a message on social media when announcing his U.S. tour dates.

"I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college, and come on out some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage sending love to you and yours," Post Malone wrote in an Instagram post.

Toyota Amphitheatre is located at 2677 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. Shoreline Amphitheater is located at 1 Amphitheatre Parkway.

The General Public sale is Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. There are also several presale options including a Live Nation presale, Citi Cardmember presale, Spotify presale and more.

Find tickets for Wheatland HERE.

Find tickets for Mountain View HERE.

