Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody.

According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October.

All calls had a female victim with injuries and they all happened within a 2.4-mile radius next to SR-99. Two of the cases happened in the same location.

CHP says all three cases also involved a male suspect and vehicle with a similar description. In two of the cases, the women were raped at knifepoint in the vehicle.

Investigators identified a person of interest, 24-year-old Nabil Elomari of Sacramento and they obtained a DNA sample. Officials were told DNA collected from a November rape case matched the person of interest, Wednesday.

Elomari was arrested at his home the following day and a search warrant was executed at his home with more possible evidence collected.

Elomari was arrested and booked on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.

CHP is asking anyone with information that could lead to them finding more victims or witnesses to call them at 1-800-TELL-CHP.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Nida Niazy, the man accused of sexual assaults on Sacramento State's campus is still wanted.

