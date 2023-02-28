x
Thousands without power in Amador, Calaveras counties

Volcano, Pioneer, Pine Grove and other cities are affected by the outage.

VOLCANO, Calif. — Nearly 10,000 PG&E customers are without power in Amador and Calaveras counties Tuesday as another winter storm slams Northern California.

The outage began sometime early Monday but other areas have been affected into Tuesday afternoon. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E's outage map says the initial determination is the outage was caused by an equipment issue but the official cause is still under investigation.

Rain, snow and gusty winds may cause some power outages, PG&E's website warns. Here's more information on how to stay safe during storms and outages.

Outage map

Track the latest PG&E outages here

WATCH MORE: California Winter Storm: Slippery roads and white-out conditions keep I-80 closed

