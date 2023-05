The outage was unplanned, according to the SMUD outage website. Nearly 20,000 people were affected for about an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Update: The outage was cleared by 8:10 p.m.

Original: Nearly 20,000 people were without power Saturday evening due to an unplanned outage, according to SMUD's website.

The Carmichael area was the most impacted by the outage.

Reports of the power being out started at 7:15 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 8:20.

Check the most recent SMUD map HERE.