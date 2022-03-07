x
Power outage impacting 4.5k Liberty Utilities customers in South Lake Tahoe

Power is expected to be restored by 4:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Liberty Utilities.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage in South Lake Tahoe is impacting 4,520 Liberty Utilities customers, the utilities provider said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The outage, which started around 1:13 p.m., is impacting people on Michael Drive and South Shore Drive with an estimated time of restoration of 4:13 p.m., according to Liberty Utilities

No cause for the outage has been released.

