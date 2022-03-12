More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

The outages started Saturday morning and are impacting communities near Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove .

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday.

Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.

For most areas, electricity is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Many of the outages started between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officials are looking into the cause of the outages.

