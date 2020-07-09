California avoids rolling power outages | Update

The state's electrical grid operator said they've lifted their Stage 2 Emergency declaration.

The state's electrical grid operator lifted their Stage 2 Emergency declaration, preventing sweeping power outages across the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the California Independent System Operator was telling people to prepare for imminent rotating power outages due to electricity use and strain on the system.

Through the evening, they said they were able to avoid making any outage orders due to the conservation efforts from Californians.

No power outages on the high-voltage #electricity system tonight. If you are experiencing an outage, check with your utility for distribution level power interruptions. Thank you, California, for protecting the grid again. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) declared a Stage 2 Emergency as electricity use in the state strains the electrical grid.

CAISO is now telling people to prepare for 'imminent' power outages. If conditions don't improve, a Stage 3 Emergency could be declared with rotating power outages to follow.

The Stage 2 Emergency was declared after a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant unexpectedly went offline.

The grid operator said the heat wave and wildfires were adding to increased energy demand and reduced supplies. The grid operator expects a shortfall of up to 4,000 megawatts in supply.

"Based on the current forecast and without significant conservation efforts, rotating power outages are likely throughout the state today between now and 9 p.m.," CAISO said in a news release.

People are being advised to conserve energy by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and defer use of major appliances.

If you're a PG&E customer, you can find your rotating outage status HERE.

#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions. https://t.co/0zoCN0X4dV — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020