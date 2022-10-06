Suspected DUI driver, passenger die after crashing into power pole in Solano

The passenger and the driver, who is suspected of being under the influence, both died from their injuries.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died Wednesday night after crashing into a power pole in Solano.

According to California Highway Patrol, a car with two passengers was traveling on Mankas Corner Road when it crashed into a PG&E pole causing a power outage around 8:40 p.m.

Both the driver and the passenger died from their injuries. The road reopened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Solano CHP says the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

