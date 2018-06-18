A pregnant woman and 5-year-old child were injured in a shooting in Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to Lacam Circle regarding the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was a woman in her 20’s who was pregnant, and the other was a 5-year-old. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The motive for the crime is unknown and the incident is still under investigation.

