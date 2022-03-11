What to know about prepping your car for rain and snow

Stay ahead of changing conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving in rain or snow can be dangerous, especially if your car isn’t prepared for it. Wipers, tires, and battery life are just a handful of things that can make a difference in winter driving conditions.

Sara Savio is the service manager at Sacramento Specialty Automotive and she says winter is the toughest time on a battery.

“If you notice that it’s turning over a bit more slowly than normal, or just to be on the safe side, I absolutely suggest getting into a shop or local parts store and having your battery checked so you're not stuck,” said Savio.

Savio also suggests keeping a bag of supplies in your car – emergency repair kits, a flashlight, food, water and blankets.

John Treanor with AAA says to let people know where you’re going in case of an emergency, especially as the weather changes.

“This is a change in seasons. We’re just not used to it. Those first couple days, those first couple weeks, that's when we really start seeing more accidents, or increases, because people are adjusting to it,” said Treanor.

Also, lights on your car help you see and be seen, especially in bad conditions. Make sure any fogginess is removed from inside the lights. Good tires can also save the day, preventing you from hydroplaning or slipping.

“In our area, the Department of Transportation says that regardless of the tread rating, 4-6 years is how long tires are going to last before you see sidewall deterioration,” said Savio.

She says you can take your tires to a local shop to check the tread.

“2-3/32 is really where what we call the wear bars are, and that’s pretty much like driving on racing slicks,” said Savio.

Savio adds you can test coolant protection levels to identify the freezing point of your coolants. She says it keeps the car cool in summer but prevents freezing during winter and helps the engine reach operating temperature.

For older vehicles and those over 100,000 miles, Savio says having shocks and struts in good condition is important because they force the car to the ground. Issues with those can even cause tires to wear more quickly or experience uneven traction.

If you do find yourself in a roadside emergency, pull over to the safest place and put your hazards on.

WATCH MORE: 3 Sacramentans arrested as part of alleged nationwide catalytic converter theft ring