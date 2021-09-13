President Biden addresses wildfire preparedness, climate change during California visit

The West Coast tour is his first as Commander in Chief

CALIFORNIA, USA — President Joe Biden made his first official visit to the West Coast Monday as Commander in Chief. In addition to supporting Governor Gavin Newsom at a campaign rally, he also addressed wildfires and climate change.



President Biden's tour started with a stop in Boise, where he visited the National Interagency Fire Center, meeting with both state and federal fire officials.



The president addressed wildfires burning in California, saying, “2.2 million acres already this year, the Dixie Fire a million acres...the Caldor fire, 200,000 acres."



From Boise, he flew to Sacramento where Governor Newsom greeted him on the tarmac.

Biden also met with emergency responders and thanked them for the work they're doing, saying as a country, we need to do more to address climate change.



He then got to see some of the damage for himself by taking an aerial tour of the Caldor Fire, which is still burning near Lake Tahoe.

Following the tour, the president said he would give Governor Newsom every resource necessary to fight wildfires.



According to a White House official, President Biden is using this visit to argue recent extreme weather events underscore the urgency of his economic agenda and making investments in the nation's infrastructure to combat the climate crisis.



President Biden recently approved a disaster declaration for California.



His "Build Back Better" proposal to address wildfires and climate change includes spending billions of dollars on preparedness, resilience and response, forest management, and public water sources.



Following a stop in Long Beach Monday night to attend a Governor Newsom rally, the President will travel to Colorado.